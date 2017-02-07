Lightning hopes Saturday's win can be...

Lightning hopes Saturday's win can be start of run

12 hrs ago

The Lightning enters tonight's game against the Kings with an opportunity to complete a feat it hasn't done in more than a month: Tampa Bay, coming off a 3-2 shootout victory over the Ducks Saturday, is encouraged after back-to-back practices Monday and Tuesday. And if the Lightning can beat the Kings to wrap up a four-game homestand, it'll be the first time it's won two in a row since Dec. 20-22.

