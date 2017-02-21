Lightning draft pick re-assigned to K-Wings
Forward Cameron Darcy has been re-assigned by the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Kalamazoo Wings, the team announced Thursday. Darcy, 22, joins the Wings after starting the season with the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL.
