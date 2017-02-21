Jones: Want a face of the franchise? Give me Nikita Kucherov
Think of it like this: If there was an expansion draft right now and you could only protect one player in the entire organization, who would that one player be? There's Steven Stamkos, even though the captain has been out with a knee injury. There's defenseman Victor Hedman, because you don't find elite defensemen hanging around on every street corner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartinoff
|7
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartious
|4
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb 13
|Phartiple
|4
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC