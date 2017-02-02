Jimmy Howard may play for Griffins on Saturday
Howard hasn't played in more than six weeks after he strained the MCL in his right knee during a Dec. 20 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nick Jensen knocks down Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Erik Condra on top of goalie Jimmy Howard during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Tampa, Fla.
