Injury updates: Killorn, Palat probable to return to lineup

Alex Killorn's return to the Tampa Bay Lightning lineup is probable for Friday's game in Minnesota after he missed Tuesday's game for an unknown reason. Killorn not only took part in pregame warmups before the game, he apparently gave an interview to NBCSN.

