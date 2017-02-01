Guy Boucher enjoys return to Tampa
Former Lightning coach Guy Boucher stepped in Amalie Arena Thursday for the second time since his firing four years ago. Boucher said his first trip back was during the Lightning's Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Red Wings.
