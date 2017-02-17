Getty ImagesLightning trusting rookie Jake Dotchin to boost power play
Raise your hand if you thought rookie D Jake Dotchin would be running the point on the power play at any point this season. But there was Dotchin, 22, on Saturday against the Stars, getting key special teams shifts in just his 10th NHL game.
