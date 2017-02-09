Firebirds Earn Point in 4-3 Shootout ...

Firebirds Earn Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Top-Ranked London

13 hrs ago Read more: WNEM-TV Saginaw

Flint, Mich. Firebirds' Rookie Ty Dellandrea had a multi-goal game for the second time in his OHL career, Ryan Moore netted his team-leading 29th goal of the season and Garrett Forrest made 37 saves as the Flint Firebirds fell to the London Knights in a shootout Wednesday.

