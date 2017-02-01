Feb 2 3:16 PM Yzerman: Stamkos' recovery 'right on course'
Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman said while there's still no definite return date for captain Steven Stamkos, he's "right on course" in his recovery from knee surgery. Yzerman, speaking Thursday on the team's online morning skate show, said Stamkos visited with his surgeon last week and "they're pleased with how he looks and where he's at."
