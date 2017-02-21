Drouin game-time decision, Vasilevskiy likely in net
Lightning wing Jonathan Drouin has been battling the flu the past couple weeks, making what he's done on the ice all the more remarkable. With Drouin's status in doubt, forward Cory Conacher was recalled from AHL Syracuse for the second time in four days.
