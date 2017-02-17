Cory Conacher is the gift that keeps on giving for the Syracuse Crunch

It's been a whirlwind past couple of years for Crunch forward Conacher, but has he found found a permanent home back in the Lightning organization? Crunch all-star forward Cory Conacher has been a consistent driving-force for the Crunch since joining the team early in the season. The last couple of years have been anything but stable for Syracuse Crunch forward Cory Conacher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raw Charge.