Chasing Bobby Orr: Brent Burns has a real shot at history this season

The 31-year-old from Barrie, Ont., could become only the second defenceman to ever win the Art Ross trophy as the NHL's leading scorer, joining Orr who did it twice for the Boston Bruins - the last time in 1975. With 64 points, Burns ranks third in the scoring race entering Wednesday's action, only three points back of Connor McDavid for the overall lead.

