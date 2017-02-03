Boyle gets winner in SO, Lightning beat Ducks 3-2

Brian Boyle scored in the fourth round of the shootout and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Saturday night. Jonathan Drouin and Alex Killorn scored in regulation, Nikita Kucherov had two assists, and Ben Bishop made 14 saves for the Lightning, who won the shootout 3-2 and improved to 4-9-2 over the last 15 games.

