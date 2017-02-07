Bishop, Kucherov help Lightning beat Kings 5-0
Ben Bishop made 28 saves, Nikita Kucherov scored twice during a three-goal second period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-0 Bishop, Kucherov help Lightning beat Kings 5-0 Ben Bishop made 28 saves, Nikita Kucherov scored twice during a three-goal second period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-0 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k0t7Bj Tampa Bay Lightning right wing J.T. Brown knocks down Los Angeles Kings defenseman Alec Martinez during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Bishop made 28 saves, Nikita Kucherov scored twice during a three-goal second period and the Lightning blanked the Los Angeles Kings 5-0 on Tuesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|3
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|FundieFarts
|6
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC