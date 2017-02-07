Ben Bishop made 28 saves, Nikita Kucherov scored twice during a three-goal second period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-0 Bishop, Kucherov help Lightning beat Kings 5-0 Ben Bishop made 28 saves, Nikita Kucherov scored twice during a three-goal second period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-0 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k0t7Bj Tampa Bay Lightning right wing J.T. Brown knocks down Los Angeles Kings defenseman Alec Martinez during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Bishop made 28 saves, Nikita Kucherov scored twice during a three-goal second period and the Lightning blanked the Los Angeles Kings 5-0 on Tuesday night.

