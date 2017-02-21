Arizona Coyotes organization acquires...

Arizona Coyotes organization acquires Jeremy Morin in minor league deal

The Tucson Roadrunners announced earlier today that they have acquired forward Jeremy Morin from the Tampa Bay Lightning organization in exchange for Stefan Fournier. Morin has nine goals and 12 assists in 43 games with the American Hockey League Syracuse Crunch this season, and 10 goals and 12 assists in 82 career NHL games.

