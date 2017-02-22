Amnesty blames Trump, others in globa...

Amnesty blames Trump, others in global rollback of rights

"Our government can't be saying one thing on the one hand and commit to some human rights agendas such as global abolition of the death penalty, while carrying out policies of deliberate abuse and staying shamefully silent in the face of atrocities on the other", said Claire Mallinson, the national director at Amnesty International Australia, following the report's publication. "Even states that once claimed to champion rights overseas are now too busy rolling back human rights at home to hold others to account", Amnesty said.

