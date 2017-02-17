A Lightning-based look at 2016-17 Upper Deck Series II
As the home stretch begins for the NHL, Upper Deck has released the second half of their flagship series. Highlighted by more rookies and the one or two players that have been traded over the last year, Upper Deck Series II adds another 250 cards to the first series and completes the yearly release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Raw Charge.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartinoff
|7
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartious
|4
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb 13
|Phartiple
|4
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC