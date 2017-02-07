91 Days of Stamkos: Day 37, Happy Bir...

91 Days of Stamkos: Day 37, Happy Birthday, Captain

My favorite Stamkos moment is a heartbreakingly sad one, but it's my favorite because it shows just how much character and leadership he has. One of the hardest things a captain has to do is face the media after a loss, and there was no loss more bitter and painful than the 2015 Stanley Cup Final loss in Game 6. The moment is immortalized by Craig Custance in an ESPN piece : It was the last duty as Tampa Bay Lightning captain in these Stanley Cup finals Steven Stamkos performed before the reality of the situation crushed him.

