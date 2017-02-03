91 Days of Stamkos: Day 35, Stamkos scores against the Lightning
Despite playing in only 37 games due to a pesky broken leg, Steven Stamkos still managed to score 25 goals during the 2013-14 season. It was the fifth season in a row he cracked that mark, a streak that is likely to end at seven due to time that he's missed this year.
