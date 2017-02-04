CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [...] 2 Dead, 1 Trapped After Van Reportedly Goes Over 101 Freeway Overpass In 2-Car Crash The accident was reported around 7:20 p.m. on the southbound 101 Freeway at Barham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.