With playoffs iffy, Nesterov deal could be just the start of Lightning trades
It wasn't the blockbuster trade fans were hoping for: Defenseman Nikita Nesterov was dealt Thursday to the Canadiens for defense prospect Jonathan Racine and a sixth-round draft pick this year. But could the trade be just the tip of the iceberg for Lightning moves ahead of the March 1 trade deadline? That's what Elliotte Friedman of Canada's Sportsnet suggested Friday on Calgary radio.
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|3
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|FundieFarts
|6
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
