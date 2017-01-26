With playoffs iffy, Nesterov deal cou...

With playoffs iffy, Nesterov deal could be just the start of Lightning trades

13 hrs ago

It wasn't the blockbuster trade fans were hoping for: Defenseman Nikita Nesterov was dealt Thursday to the Canadiens for defense prospect Jonathan Racine and a sixth-round draft pick this year. But could the trade be just the tip of the iceberg for Lightning moves ahead of the March 1 trade deadline? That's what Elliotte Friedman of Canada's Sportsnet suggested Friday on Calgary radio.

Chicago, IL

