With playoffs iffy, Nesterov deal could be just the start of Lightning trades

It wasn't the blockbuster trade fans were hoping for: Defenseman Nikita Nesterov was dealt Thursday to the Canadiens for defense prospect Jonathan Racine and a sixth-round draft pick this year. But could the trade be just the tip of the iceberg for Lightning moves ahead of the March 1 trade deadline? That's what Elliotte Friedman of Canada's Sportsnet suggested Friday on Calgary radio.

