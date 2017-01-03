Trade speculation: McKenzie says Yzerman willing to trade...

According to Bob McKenzie, Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman is likely feeling the pressure to get his team back into a playoff position, and no holds are barred in getting the lineup up to snuff. Coach Jon Cooper habitually likes to play his defensemen according to handedness, which is why Andrej Sustr has a regular spot in the Lightning lineup while Mark Barberio was placed on waivers two seasons ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raw Charge.