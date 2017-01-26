Top 100 NHL players revealed, Esposit...

Top 100 NHL players revealed, Espositos and Yzerman among those honored

In conjunction with the celebration of the National Hockey League's 100th anniversary, the league announced their list of the top 100 players in NHL history at an event in Los Angeles, part of all-star game festivities taking place this weekend. Held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and hosted by actor Jon Hamm with musical entertainment provided by John Legend, the event was similar to a Hollywood award ceremony.

Chicago, IL

