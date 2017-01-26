The Nikita Nesterov trade explains Fr...

The Nikita Nesterov trade explains Frank Corrado's pressbox blues

The Tampa Bay Lightning traded defender Nikita Nesterov on Thursday to the MontrA©al Canadiens for Jonathan Racine and MontrA©al's 2017 6th round pick. Racine is a non-scoring, big penalty minute AHL defender who is not waiver exempt, but would pass through easily.

