Tampa Bay Lightning trade nets defenseman for Syracuse Crunch

The Tampa Bay Lightning picked up a blueliner for the Syracuse Crunch in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. The Lightning acquired defenseman Jonathan Racine, along with a sixth-round selection in the 2017 draft, from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Nikita Nesterov.

