Tampa Bay Lightning to promoted Syracuse Crunch goalie: Ooops, never mind

18 hrs ago

If transactions counted toward standings points, the Tampa Bay Lightning would be engraving their players' names on the Stanley Cup already. In their latest head-spinning move, the Lightning have re-assigned goalie Kristers Gudlevskis to the Crunch.

