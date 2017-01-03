Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Mitchell Stephens traded from Saginaw Spirit to London Knights
I The Saginaw Spirit, after spending the majority of the season at the bottom of the Ontario Hockey League's Western Conference, have agreed with their Captain Mitchell Stephens to waive his no trade clause and now the Lightning's 2015 2nd round draft pick is heading to the London Knights in return for all the draft picks. London is looking to win back to back OHL championships and Memorial Cups for the first time in franchise history.
