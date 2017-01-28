Tampa Bay Lightning F Nikita Kucherov Beats Dylan Larkin's Fastest Skater Record
While he may not have come home with the top honors, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov wasted no time breaking records at the 2017 NHL All-Star Skills Competition. The National Hockey League has hit the pause button on the regular season for a couple of days so a handful of the best and brightest the league has to offer can descend on the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the 2017 All-Star Weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bolts By The Bay.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|3
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|FundieFarts
|6
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC