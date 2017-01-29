Tampa Bay Lightning D Victor Hedman Ties Things Up For The Atlantic Division

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman scores his first goal of the night to tie things up for the Atlantic Division at the 2017 NHL All-Star Game. The Tampa Bay Lightning , along with the rest of the National Hockey League, have hit the pause button on the regular season in order for some of the best and brightest players in the league to make their way to the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend.

