Tampa Bay Lightning D Victor Hedman Ties Things Up For The Atlantic Division
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman scores his first goal of the night to tie things up for the Atlantic Division at the 2017 NHL All-Star Game. The Tampa Bay Lightning , along with the rest of the National Hockey League, have hit the pause button on the regular season in order for some of the best and brightest players in the league to make their way to the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bolts By The Bay.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|3
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|FundieFarts
|6
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC