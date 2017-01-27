Tampa Bay Lightning D Nikita Nesterov...

Tampa Bay Lightning D Nikita Nesterov Sends Fond Farewell To Fans

After being traded to the Montreal Canadiens last night, former Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman sent a fond farewell to his fans here in the Sunshine State. Tampa Bay Lightning Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman caught Lightning fans all around the Bolts Nation last night with a startling announcement.

