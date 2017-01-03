Tampa Bay goalie swap returns Kristers Gudlevskis to the Syracuse Crunch
The Tampa Bay Lightning have returned goalie Kristers Gudlevskis to the Syracuse Crunch and recalled netminder Adam Wilcox from that team. The move likely signals that Tampa Bay wants to keep Gudlevskis sharp by getting him some minutes in Syracuse.
