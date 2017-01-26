Skills Competition Recap: Jones shoots hard; Cam skates fast
In the Hardest Shot contest, Seth Jones was up against a different Lightning player, Victor Hedman, and beat him with his second shot: Jones was also part of the Skills Challenge Relay, where he made his second one-timer to help the Metropolitan defeat the Atlantic. Because the Atlantic reached the final shootout competition over the Metro, Sergei Bobrovsky did not get to participate in any of the contests tonight.
