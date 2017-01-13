Search For Cop Killer Expanded
A former employee at the processing and distribution center for the St Petersburg Post Office was convicted of stealing more than $2 million dollars in Social Security Checks this week. Stacy Darnell Mitchell, and four other employees could face up to fifteen years in federal prison.
