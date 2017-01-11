Report: Former UMaine goaltender coul...

Report: Former UMaine goaltender could be close to returning from injury

12 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

The Tampa Bay Lightning have struggled throughout the first half of the National Hockey League season, and an injury to former University of Maine goaltender Ben Bishop has been a contributing factor. But according to an NHL.com report , the native of St. Louis could be back between the pipes for the Lightning fairly soon.

Chicago, IL

