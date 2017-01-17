Rakell's rocket in OT puts surging Du...

Rakell's rocket in OT puts surging Ducks past Lightning, 2-1

Read more: Brandon Sun

Rickard Rakell scored a power-play goal off a faceoff 54 seconds into overtime, and the surging Anaheim Ducks beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Tuesday night for their seventh win in nine games. Rakell ripped a vicious shot past Ben Bishop for the 19th goal of his standout season for the first-place Ducks, who earned a point for the 12th time in 13 games.

Chicago, IL

