Rakell's rocket in OT puts surging Ducks past Lightning, 2-1

Rickard Rakell scored a power-play goal off a faceoff 54 seconds into overtime, and the surging Anaheim Ducks beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Tuesday night for their seventh win in nine games. Rakell ripped a vicious shot past Ben Bishop for the 19th goal of his standout season for the first-place Ducks, who earned a point for the 12th time in 13 games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.