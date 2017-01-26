Quick Strikes: Nikita Nesterov moved to make room for Luke Witkowski
Right before the Tampa vs. Florida game , Nikita Nesterov was traded to the Canadiens for a sixth-round pick and AHL defenseman Jonathan Racine. There was much speculation last night about why this happened, especially because Nesterov has more offensive contributions in goals and assists than Jason Garrison and Braydon Coburn combined, this season.
