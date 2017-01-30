Quick Strikes: It's the AHL's turn for All-Star Game
Wayne Gretzky seemed certain that he won't return to coaching, despite being behind the bench and making a call that Ryan Kesler's goal shouldn't have counted. [ OC Register ] The All-Star festivities now turn to the AHL, where Crunch Cory Conacher was a late addition to the North Division, joining teammates Yanni Gourde, Matt Taormina and head coach Benoit Groulx.
