Quick Strikes: Bottom of the Atlantic

16 hrs ago

The Lightning have fallen to last place in the Atlantic Division after losing to the second-worst team in the league. [ Raw Charge ] Is it time for the Bolts to be sellers instead of buyers at the trade deadline? If so, who should they move? [ Raw Charge ] Regardless of your position on the Lightning's ability to make the playoffs, it's clear that they have to make some changes if they want to contend for the Stanley Cup.

