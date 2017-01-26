Panthers feel Lightning's pain

Panthers feel Lightning's pain

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

When this season began, a late January matchup between the Lightning and Panthers was expected to be a battle for the top spot in the Atlantic Division title. Wasn't this supposed to be the year Tampa Bay and Florida finally met in a Stanley Cup Playoffs series? But after finishing 1-2 in the Atlantic last season, both the Lightning and Panthers enter Thursday's game in Sunrise fighting for their playoff lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 3
really (Nov '15) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 4
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 3
News Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 FundieFarts 6
News Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
j brown (Apr '15) Apr '15 pokalolo 1
See all Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,299 • Total comments across all topics: 278,271,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC