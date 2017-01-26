Panthers feel Lightning's pain

When this season began, a late January matchup between the Lightning and Panthers was expected to be a battle for the top spot in the Atlantic Division title. Wasn't this supposed to be the year Tampa Bay and Florida finally met in a Stanley Cup Playoffs series? But after finishing 1-2 in the Atlantic last season, both the Lightning and Panthers enter Thursday's game in Sunrise fighting for their playoff lives.

