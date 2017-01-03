Nikolaj Ehlers strikes for 2 goals in Winnipeg Jets' win over Tampa Bay Lightning
The Winnipeg Jets have struggled this season in the second period, and early on Tuesday night it looked like more of the same. Nikolaj Ehlers had two goals, including a penalty shot during Winnipeg's three-goal second period, and the Jets beat the Lightning 6-4 on Tuesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|3
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|FundieFarts
|6
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC