Nikolaj Ehlers strikes for 2 goals in...

Nikolaj Ehlers strikes for 2 goals in Winnipeg Jets' win over Tampa Bay Lightning

17 hrs ago

The Winnipeg Jets have struggled this season in the second period, and early on Tuesday night it looked like more of the same. Nikolaj Ehlers had two goals, including a penalty shot during Winnipeg's three-goal second period, and the Jets beat the Lightning 6-4 on Tuesday night.

