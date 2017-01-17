NHL: Lightning get back the winning feeling
Brian Boyle scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period as the Tampa Bay Lightning opened a six-game road trip with a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. Ben Bishop made an early mistake that led to Kyle Clifford's goal for the Kings, but bounced back to make 31 saves in his second start back from a three-week absence with a lower-body injury.
