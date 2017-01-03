Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning: The Underachiever Bowl
It feels like only yesterday that Michael, Hayley, and myself all predicted a Lightning-Predators Stanley Cup Finals , but as the halfway mark of the season approaches, neither team looks to have the strength to come within reach of the finish line. The Predators sit five games under .500 while Tampa Bay are one under .500.
