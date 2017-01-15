More bad news for the Bolts: Callahan...

More bad news for the Bolts: Callahan out four weeks with lower-body injury

Four points out of a playoff spot in the Atlantic Division and about to begin a six-game road trip, the Tampa Bay Lightning face a tough task trying to climb the Eastern Conference standings. Forward Ryan Callahan , who hasn't played since Jan. 7, will miss approximately four weeks because of a lower-body injury, the club announced.

