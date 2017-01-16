Los Angeles Kings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview
Happy Martin Luther King, Jr. Day! As we take time to remember the humanitarian contributions of the civil rights icon, the sports world will feature a slate of afternoon games throughout the country, including a 1:00 PM Pacific Time puck drop between the Los Angeles Kings and Tampa Bay Lightning at Staples Center. The Kings are coming off a dramatic overtime victory over the Winnipeg Jets on a goal from Jeff Carter, who extended his league lead in game winning goals with 8. The Kings are now 5-2-0 in their last 7 games, and are 3-2-0 on this homestand that ends on January 18 against the San Jose Sharks.
