Lightning's Bishop could return Thursday vs. Sabres
It is time for opposing teams to add this line to their scouting report when playing the Lightning: "Keep it away from 'Bish.' " Goalie Ben Bishop practiced Wednesday with the team for the second straight day and could return to the lineup Thursday night when the Lightning hosts the Sabres or Friday when it hosts the Blue Jackets.
