Lightning Strikes! podcast: Vasilevskiy settling into No. 1 role
In this week's episode, Joe Smith discusses what we learned in the Lightning's critical homestand, where Andrei Vasilevskiy is in replacing the injured Ben Bishop, why Ryan Callahan's hip injury remains an enigma, and evaluates the callups from AHL Syracuse who have provided a spark.
