Lightning sends Condra, Erne to AHL

Per the AHL website, goalies Adam Wilcox and Kristers Gudlevskis were swapped, so Gudlevskis will be in Tampa to back up Andrei Vasilevskiy for Thursday's game with the Sabres. PODCAST: Where does the struggling Lightning go from here? The Tampa Bay Times will discuss answers in its latest podcast at tampabay.com/blogs/ light ning .

