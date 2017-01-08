Lightning lose fourth in a row and no...

Lightning lose fourth in a row and now they might be in trouble

MSNBC

The Tampa Bay Lightning wrapped up a pretty miserable weekend on the ice on Sunday night with a 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. That game came just 24 hours after they were thoroughly outplayed in Philadelphia, with both losses being part of their current four-game losing streak that has seen them give up 22 goals .

Chicago, IL

