Lightning hopes return of Point provides spark
The Lightning offense is hoping to receive a spark with the return of C Brayden Point , who played his first game Tuesday since suffering a fractured bone in his right hand Dec. 28 against the Canadiens. "He was probably playing the best hockey he played with us before he got hurt," coach Jon Cooper said.
