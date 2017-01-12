Lightning come up short versus Blue Jackets

The Lightning's Matthew Peca gets off a shot during Tampa Bay's 3-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets Friday night in Tampa. A night that started out with high energy, thanks at least in part to an emotional pre-game ceremony retiring the number 26 worn by former Lightning captain Marty St. Louis, plus an early 1-0 lead, ended with the Bolts looking tired and on the wrong end of a 3-1 score.

